2018 Toyota RAV4

31,379 KM

Details Description

$31,991

+ tax & licensing
$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD XLE | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAM

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$31,991

+ taxes & licensing

31,379KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9832043
  Stock #: A5837
  VIN: 2T3RFREV9JW824736

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5837
  Mileage 31,379 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Backup Cam, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

