RARE Sienna Limited AWD. The Ultimate Family mover. One Owner with detailed Service records showing on the Clean Carfax History Report. Features; heated and power leather front seats, dual sunroof, power sliding doors, power lift gate, Large screen DVD Entertainment, back up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, JBL Premium Audio and so much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).

2018 Toyota Sienna

127,316 KM

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Sienna

Limited AWD

2018 Toyota Sienna

Limited AWD

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,316KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC2JS206433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,316 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE Sienna Limited AWD. The Ultimate Family mover. One Owner with detailed Service records showing on the Clean Carfax History Report. Features; heated and power leather front seats, dual sunroof, power sliding doors, power lift gate, Large screen DVD Entertainment, back up camera, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, JBL Premium Audio and so much more.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Toyota Sienna