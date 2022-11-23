Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Sienna

63,901 KM

Details Description Features

$44,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,400

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

AWD XLE WITH LIMITED PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

AWD XLE WITH LIMITED PACKAGE

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1671120973
  2. 1671120977
  3. 1671120972
  4. 1671120975
  5. 1671120974
  6. 1671120976
  7. 1671120976
  8. 1671121037
  9. 1671121040
  10. 1671121039
  11. 1671121034
  12. 1671121034
  13. 1671121040
  14. 1671121039
  15. 1671121040
  16. 1671121033
  17. 1671121038
  18. 1671121036
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,400

+ taxes & licensing

63,901KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402052
  • Stock #: 7354
  • VIN: 5TDDZ3DC5JS209410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 63,901 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE and Stunning Sienna AWD LIMITED. Finished in most desireable White exterior with Brown leather. This One Owner, luxurious minivan remains one of the most sensible ways to move your family around. With power sliding side doors, easy entry into all three rows, and massive passenger and cargo space just make life easier. Also features; large screen DVD Entertainment, dual sunroof, Navigation with Apple Car play, aftermarket remote starter, lane departure warning, heated steering wheel and so much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

AWD XLE WITH LIMITED PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Sienna A...
 63,901 KM
$44,400 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 225,812 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 91,934 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory