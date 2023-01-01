$39,455+ tax & licensing
$39,455
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
HIGHLINE 3.6L 4MOTION | PANO SUNROOF | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$39,455
+ taxes & licensing
47,975KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10117608
- Stock #: A5914
- VIN: 1V2MR2CA5JC554446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5914
- Mileage 47,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats & Ventilated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3