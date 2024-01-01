$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,311KM
VIN 1V2RR2CA6JC583590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,311 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Interior
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70.4 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.60 Axle Ratio
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6 Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic 4MOTION -inc: sport mode
Full-Time All-Wheel
550.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P245/60 R18 H AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
720 kgs (5
telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs
997 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
2018 Volkswagen Atlas