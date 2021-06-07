Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

86,135 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

FS1 4 MOTION | NAV | PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

FS1 4 MOTION | NAV | PANO ROOF

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 7267232
  2. 7267232
  3. 7267232
  4. 7267232
  5. 7267232
  6. 7267232
  7. 7267232
  8. 7267232
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,135KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7267232
  • Stock #: A5415
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CAXJC512306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5415
  • Mileage 86,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual pane panoramic sunroof, Navigation, Leather, Heated seats, Power seats, Keyless entry, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Panoramic Sunroof
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 56,149 KM
$45,556 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Grand Cher...
 70,920 KM
$26,797 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 300 30...
 62,608 KM
$26,235 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory