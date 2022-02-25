Menu
2018 Volkswagen Passat

129,352 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline Auto

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline Auto

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8276787
  • Stock #: 033945
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A31JC033945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

