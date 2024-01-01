$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 BMW M5
HEATED MASSAGING SEATS | HARMAN KARDON | CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A6161
- Mileage 45,807 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated & Ventilated Massaging Seats, Backup Cam, Blind Spot Monitoring, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and more!
