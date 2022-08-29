Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

42,471 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

LT 4WD | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

LT 4WD | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

42,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9174799
  • Stock #: C8004A
  • VIN: 1GCGTCENXK1289462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C8004A
  • Mileage 42,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Remote start, Touchscreen, Backup cam, Trailer hitch, Running boards and more!

Vehicle Features

Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Backup Sensor

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-XXXX

519-884-5888

