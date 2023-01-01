2019 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 4 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10168206

10168206 Stock #: A5938

A5938 VIN: 1G1BE5SMXK7126859

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A5938

Mileage 38,403 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.