Great Condition, Accident Free, Locally Owned Chevrolet Silverado Custom Crew Cab 4x4! Mostly Highway mileage! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Group, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Floor Mats, Tri Fold Tonneau Cover

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

217,000 KM

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom 5.3 V8 | Excellent Shape | Accident Free

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom 5.3 V8 | Excellent Shape | Accident Free

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
217,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free, Locally Owned Chevrolet Silverado Custom Crew Cab 4x4! Mostly Highway mileage! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Group, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Floor Mats, Tri Fold Tonneau Cover

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

4x4
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500