$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom 5.3 V8 | Excellent Shape | Accident Free
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom 5.3 V8 | Excellent Shape | Accident Free
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2508440
- Mileage 217,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free, Locally Owned Chevrolet Silverado Custom Crew Cab 4x4! Mostly Highway mileage! Equipped with a Back up Camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Group, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Floor Mats, Tri Fold Tonneau Cover
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-888-741-7487