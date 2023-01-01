Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

110,129 KM

Details Description

$32,983

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,983

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

TOURING L 2WD | HEATED SEATS | DVD PLAYER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

TOURING L 2WD | HEATED SEATS | DVD PLAYER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$32,983

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
110,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10443060
  • Stock #: C6029A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG5KR582247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,129 KM

Vehicle Description

DVD Player, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 Mazda CX-3 GT A...
 80,410 KM
$22,403 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler S...
 32,911 KM
$42,890 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Durango R...
 59,028 KM
$42,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory