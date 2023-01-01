$32,983+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,983
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
TOURING L 2WD | HEATED SEATS | DVD PLAYER
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$32,983
+ taxes & licensing
110,129KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443060
- Stock #: C6029A
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG5KR582247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,129 KM
Vehicle Description
DVD Player, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3