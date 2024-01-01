Menu
Panoramic Sunroofs, Heated & Ventilated Seats, DVD Player, Power Doors & Tailgate, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, and more!

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

93,980 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED 2WD | S APPEARANCE | PANO ROOF | DVDPLAYER

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED 2WD | S APPEARANCE | PANO ROOF | DVDPLAYER

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,980KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1GG0KR590054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A6053
  • Mileage 93,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroofs, Heated & Ventilated Seats, DVD Player, Power Doors & Tailgate, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Chrysler Pacifica