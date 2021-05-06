2019 Chrysler Pacifica

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 2 1 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7082638

7082638 Stock #: A5350

A5350 VIN: 2C4RC1BG0KR644783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,211 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Console Seating Bucket Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm dvd player Bluetooth Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Additional Features Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Captains Chairs Lane Departure Warning Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.