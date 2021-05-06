Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

43,211 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L 2WD | DVD | PWR Doors | Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L 2WD | DVD | PWR Doors | Leather

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 7082638
  2. 7082638
  3. 7082638
  4. 7082638
  5. 7082638
  6. 7082638
  7. 7082638
  8. 7082638
  9. 7082638
  10. 7082638
  11. 7082638
  12. 7082638
  13. 7082638
  14. 7082638
  15. 7082638
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,211KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7082638
  • Stock #: A5350
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG0KR644783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Dvd, Leather, Navigation, "S" Appearance Package, Advanced Safety Group, Lane Keep, Blind Spot, 360 Surround Camera, Bluetooth, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Accident Free!

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Console
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
dvd player
Bluetooth
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Captains Chairs
Lane Departure Warning
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 72,241 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler U...
 23,641 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 19,315 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory