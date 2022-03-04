Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

61,940 KM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

SXT RWD | NAV | ALPINE AUDIO

SXT RWD | NAV | ALPINE AUDIO

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

61,940KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8532038
  • Stock #: A5603
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG8KH638372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A5603
  • Mileage 61,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Cloth interior, Power 6-way driver's seat, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Adjustable Seat
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

