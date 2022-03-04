2019 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 9 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8532038

8532038 Stock #: A5603

A5603 VIN: 2C3CDZAG8KH638372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # A5603

Mileage 61,940 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Navigation System Safety Rear View Camera Seating Power Adjustable Seat Additional Features Premium Audio Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.