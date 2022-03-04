$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 Dodge Challenger
SXT RWD | NAV | ALPINE AUDIO
Location
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
61,940KM
Used
- Stock #: A5603
- VIN: 2C3CDZAG8KH638372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 61,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Cloth interior, Power 6-way driver's seat, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Adjustable Seat
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3