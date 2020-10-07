Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

23,346 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

SXT Plus 2WD | Dvd | Rear Cam | Bluetooth

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

23,346KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5893062
  • Stock #: A5092
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR592599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Dvd, Alloys, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Rear Climate, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows, Accident Free!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
dvd player
Bluetooth
Power Adjustable Seat
DUAL AIRBAG
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera

519-884-XXXX

