2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

10,747 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | DVD | Nav | Leather

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | DVD | Nav | Leather

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,747KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8024950
  • Stock #: A5516
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR753638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,747 KM

Vehicle Description

DVD, Navigation, Bluetooth, Leather, Power front driver & passenger seats, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Power sliding doors & liftgate, Remote start, Full Stow & Go, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkSense rear park assist system, ParkVew rear backup camera, Hitch, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sliding Doors
dvd player
Bluetooth
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

