2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

78,834 KM

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

78,834KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8273010
  • Stock #: A5553
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR677500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather interior, Bluetooth, 9 speakers, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power sliding doors & liftgate, 3rd row Stow & Go with tailgate seats, ParkView rear backup camera, and more! Previous daily rental.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sliding Doors
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

