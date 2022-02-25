$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
78,834KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8273010
- Stock #: A5553
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR677500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,834 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather interior, Bluetooth, 9 speakers, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, Power sliding doors & liftgate, 3rd row Stow & Go with tailgate seats, ParkView rear backup camera, and more! Previous daily rental.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Sliding Doors
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
