$17,599+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
AWD | REAR CAMERA | REAR SENSORS
2019 Ford Escape
AWD | REAR CAMERA | REAR SENSORS
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Certified
$17,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Agate Black Metallic 2019 Ford Escape SE 200A 200A 4D Sport Utility 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 3.51 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 200A, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
Parkway Ford Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752