Agate Black Metallic 2019 Ford Escape SE 200A 200A 4D Sport Utility 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 3.51 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 200A, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

2019 Ford Escape

81,817 KM

$17,599

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

AWD | REAR CAMERA | REAR SENSORS

2019 Ford Escape

AWD | REAR CAMERA | REAR SENSORS

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,817KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD9KUB41039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Agate Black Metallic 2019 Ford Escape SE 200A 200A 4D Sport Utility 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 3.51 Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Block heater, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Equipment Group 200A, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
$17,599

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2019 Ford Escape