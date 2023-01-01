Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

49,424 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | DUAL SUNROOFS | HEATED SEATS | NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | DUAL SUNROOFS | HEATED SEATS | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,424KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10168209
  • Stock #: A5940
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86KGA54164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5940
  • Mileage 49,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Two Sunroofs, Navigation, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 Mazda CX-5 FWD ...
 93,359 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 REBEL ...
 81,113 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory