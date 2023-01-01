$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | DUAL SUNROOFS | HEATED SEATS | NAV
49,424KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10168209
- VIN: 1FM5K8D86KGA54164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5940
- Mileage 49,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Sunroofs, Navigation, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, and more!
