2019 Ford F-150

41,322 KM

Details Description Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT CREW CAB | 6 SEATS | XTR CHROME | GPS | 2.7L ECOBOOST | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO

2019 Ford F-150

XLT CREW CAB | 6 SEATS | XTR CHROME | GPS | 2.7L ECOBOOST | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

41,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5648922
  • Stock #: LP0915
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9KFB23053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,322 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



CARFAX Canada One Owner





Recent Arrival!





XLT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost



Bluetooth, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Chrome Step Bars, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, LED Box Lighting, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Window Defrost, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, Trailer Tow Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR Package.





Reviews:

  * Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca



 



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only.
Please, No Dealer Calls.



The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

