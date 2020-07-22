+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
Recent Arrival!
XLT 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Bluetooth, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Chrome Step Bars, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, LED Box Lighting, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power-Sliding Rear Window, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Rear Window Defrost, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, SYNC 3, Trailer Tow Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR Package.
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5