+ taxes & licensing
866-980-6752
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 8989 kilometers below market average!
XLT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 4WD 3.3L V6
Bluetooth, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Bumpers: chrome, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Equipment Group 300A Base, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, SYNC 3, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5