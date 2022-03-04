Menu
2019 Ford F-150

43,700 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL Long Box 8

2019 Ford F-150

XL Long Box 8

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

43,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8476746
  • VIN: 1FTMF1C52KKD59211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 43,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

