$33,900+ tax & licensing
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
XL Long Box 8
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
43,700KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8476746
- VIN: 1FTMF1C52KKD59211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 43,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
