Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

  1. 4902381
  2. 4902381
  3. 4902381
  4. 4902381
  5. 4902381
  6. 4902381
  7. 4902381
  8. 4902381
  9. 4902381
  10. 4902381
  11. 4902381
  12. 4902381
  13. 4902381
  14. 4902381
  15. 4902381
  16. 4902381
  17. 4902381
  18. 4902381
  19. 4902381
  20. 4902381
  21. 4902381
  22. 4902381
  23. 4902381
  24. 4902381
  25. 4902381
Contact Seller

$73,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,750KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4902381
  • Stock #: P0710
  • VIN: 1FA6P8JZ6K5553409
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner





Ford Performance Blue Metallic 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 RWD





Under the hood: 5.2L Ti-VCT V8 with 526 HP





MagneRide Damping System, Torsen Differential with 3.73 rear axle ratio, adjustable exhaust, Bluetooth, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Mirrors w/Memory & Turn Signal Indicator, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather/Miko Suede Climate Controlled Sport Seats, Radio: B&O Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Remote keyless entry, Sport steering wheel, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Technology Package, Vinyl Over-the-Top Racing Stripe, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 19" x 10.5" Fr/19" x 11" Rr Ebony Black.





Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing





Reviews:

* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle



Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card



Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM



Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000



Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness



Market Value Report provided



Preferred* Finance Rates OAC



7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.



Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)



Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner



Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups



OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired



Complimentary shuttle transportation.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Safety
  • Stability Control
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Rear Defost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 31,998 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 37,608 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 75,128 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Send A Message