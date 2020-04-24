455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
Ford Performance Blue Metallic 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 RWD
Under the hood: 5.2L Ti-VCT V8 with 526 HP
MagneRide Damping System, Torsen Differential with 3.73 rear axle ratio, adjustable exhaust, Bluetooth, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Mirrors w/Memory & Turn Signal Indicator, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather/Miko Suede Climate Controlled Sport Seats, Radio: B&O Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Remote keyless entry, Sport steering wheel, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Technology Package, Vinyl Over-the-Top Racing Stripe, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 19" x 10.5" Fr/19" x 11" Rr Ebony Black.
Check out our full lineup of pre-owned vehicles at https://www.parkwayford.ca/used and get pre-approved for your purchase at https://www.parkwayford.ca/apply-for-financing
Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Platinum Pre-Owned Vehicle
Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
Market Value Report provided
Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
7 Day or 500km Exchange privilege.
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription! Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
Complimentary shuttle transportation.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5