2019 GMC Savana

35,600 KM

Details Features

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2019 GMC Savana

2019 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 135"

2019 GMC Savana

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8943172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 35,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

