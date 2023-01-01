Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

26,879 KM

Details Description

$25,908

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,908

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | BTOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | BTOOTH

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$25,908

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,879KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10468503
  • Stock #: A5992
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53KH019741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5992
  • Mileage 26,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2019 Jeep Compass TR...
 120,772 KM
$26,956 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango G...
 119,125 KM
$37,550 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 35,134 KM
$29,922 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory