$25,908+ tax & licensing
$25,908
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | BTOOTH
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$25,908
+ taxes & licensing
26,879KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10468503
- Stock #: A5992
- VIN: 2HGFC2F53KH019741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5992
- Mileage 26,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3