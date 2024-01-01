Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

146,536 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,536KM
VIN 2HKRW2H25KH145595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB5595
  • Mileage 146,536 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2019 Honda CR-V