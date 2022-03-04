2019 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,800 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 8562503

8562503 Stock #: U9548

U9548 VIN: 2HKRW2H80KH105221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

