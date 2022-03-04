$34,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-746-4120
2019 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8562503
- Stock #: U9548
- VIN: 2HKRW2H80KH105221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda CR-V boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 18 Aluminum-Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Honda CR-V Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash guards, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a dependable CR-V today!
Vehicle Features
