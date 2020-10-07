Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Pilot

36,677 KM

Details Description Features

$38,949

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,949

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

EX AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | LANE KEEP

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

EX AWD | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | LANE KEEP

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 6061989
  2. 6061989
  3. 6061989
  4. 6061989
  5. 6061989
Contact Seller

$38,949

+ taxes & licensing

36,677KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6061989
  • Stock #: A5126
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H31KB500787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5126
  • Mileage 36,677 KM

Vehicle Description

EX AWD, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Ex - Lease, One Owner, Accident Free!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2020 Mercedes-Benz A...
 8,652 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 17,854 KM
$17,945 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 194,433 KM
$22,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory