2019 Hyundai Elantra

77,044 KM

Details Description

$23,397

+ tax & licensing
$23,397

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT DCT | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | CARPLAY

2019 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT DCT | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS&WHEEL | CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$23,397

+ taxes & licensing

77,044KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10113753
  Stock #: C6002B
  VIN: KMHD04LB0KU889010

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # C6002B
  Mileage 77,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

