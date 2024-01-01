Menu
Great Condition, One Locally Owned Hyundai Elantra GT! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Seering, Cruise Control, Power Group, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels

2019 Hyundai Elantra

65,000 KM

GT Preferred BSM | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

GT Preferred BSM | Apple Car Play | Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
65,000KM
VIN KMHH35LE6KU108645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Locally Owned Hyundai Elantra GT! Equipped with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Seering, Cruise Control, Power Group, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
