2019 Hyundai KONA

79,310 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
SEL AWD

SEL AWD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,310KM
VIN KM8K2CAA9KU256480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EB6480
  • Mileage 79,310 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-XXXX

519-576-3421

+ taxes & licensing

519-576-3421

