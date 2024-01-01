$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Hyundai KONA
SEL AWD
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
Used
79,310KM
VIN KM8K2CAA9KU256480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EB6480
- Mileage 79,310 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Tricity Auto
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
2019 Hyundai KONA