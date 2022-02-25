Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

39,277 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL | SAFETY PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL | SAFETY PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,277KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8442339
  • Stock #: Y8189B
  • VIN: 5NMS23AD9KH104611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y8189B
  • Mileage 39,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Apple Car Play/Google Android Audio, Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 Ford Explorer L...
 141,474 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Subaru WRX STI ...
 40,736 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 REBEL ...
 126,175 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory