2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
ESSENTIAL | SAFETY PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS
39,277KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8442339
- Stock #: Y8189B
- VIN: 5NMS23AD9KH104611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y8189B
- Mileage 39,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Apple Car Play/Google Android Audio, Forward collision warning, Adaptive cruise control, Lane departure warning, Backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Collision Avoidance System
