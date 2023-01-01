Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

72,544 KM

Details Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

SEL AWD

2019 Hyundai Tucson

SEL AWD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,544KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA4XKU913872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50
  • Mileage 72,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-XXXX

519-576-3421

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2019 Hyundai Tucson