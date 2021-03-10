Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

83,626 KM

Details Description Features

$29,948

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk 4x4 | V6 | Leatherette | Keyless Entry

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

83,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6805211
  • Stock #: A5274
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX2KD279038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Leatherette, Rear Cam, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Cruise Control, 4x4, V6, Keyless Entry, Accident Free!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Climate Control
All Equipped
Rear View Camera
Captains Chairs

