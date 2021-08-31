Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

47,055 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
TRAILHAWK | SUNROOF | NAV

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

47,055KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8024956
  • Stock #: Y8180A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX0KD148626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Power sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Cloth/vinyl bucket seats, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Remote start, ParkSense rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, Class III hitch receiver, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Tow Hitch Receiver
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

