$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 Jeep Cherokee
2019 Jeep Cherokee
TRAILHAWK ELITE | SUNROOF | TOW PACKAGE
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,101KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8566868
- Stock #: A5610
- VIN: 1C4PJMBN3KD276972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Leather interior, Heated & ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Tow package, Class III hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, Park Sense rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3