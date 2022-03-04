Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

33,101 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE | SUNROOF | TOW PACKAGE

2019 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK ELITE | SUNROOF | TOW PACKAGE

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8566868
  • Stock #: A5610
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBN3KD276972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Alpine audio, Leather interior, Heated & ventilated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Tow package, Class III hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, Park Sense rear park assist, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Sunroof
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

