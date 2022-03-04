2019 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 1 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8566868

8566868 Stock #: A5610

A5610 VIN: 1C4PJMBN3KD276972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,101 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior VENTILATED SEATS Power Options Power Sunroof Interior remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.