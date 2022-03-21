$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 Jeep Cherokee
2019 Jeep Cherokee
LIMITED FWD | NAV | BLUETOOTH
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
128,780KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8793812
- Stock #: Z8090A
- VIN: 1C4PJLDX8KD153211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start, Power sliding doors, Touchscreen, Backup cam, Blind spot monitoring, Parking sensors and more!
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Power Sliding Doors
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3