2019 Jeep Compass

43,516 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK 4X4 | NAV | LEATHERETTE

2019 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK 4X4 | NAV | LEATHERETTE

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,516KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7138147
  Stock #: A5380
  VIN: 3C4NJDDBXKT766667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leatherette, 8.4 touchscreen display, Bluetooth, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Manual 6-way driver's & front passenger seat, Remote start, ParkView rear backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

