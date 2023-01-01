Menu
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

108,610 KM

Details Description

$38,703

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

LIMITED 4X4 | PANO SUNROOF | CARPLAY | HEATED SEAT

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

108,610KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10113756
  • Stock #: C8119A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBGXKC822467

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Backup Cam, Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

