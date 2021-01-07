Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

49,651 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E 4x4 | Navi | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E 4x4 | Navi | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 6597787
  2. 6597787
  3. 6597787
  4. 6597787
  5. 6597787
  6. 6597787
  7. 6597787
  8. 6597787
  9. 6597787
  10. 6597787
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,651KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6597787
  • Stock #: A5228
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7KC697638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5228
  • Mileage 49,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel, Remote Start, Rear Camera, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, Power Lift Gate, Blind Spot Monitoring

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 123,659 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 63,925 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 32,528 KM
$38,460 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory