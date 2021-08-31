Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

106,233 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE | NAV | LEATHERETTE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE | NAV | LEATHERETTE

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 7723459
  2. 7723459
  3. 7723459
  4. 7723459
  5. 7723459
  6. 7723459
  7. 7723459
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,233KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7723459
  • Stock #: A5490
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG5KC736257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5490
  • Mileage 106,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Leatherette, Heated front seats & steering wheel, Power 8-way driver's seat, Power liftgate, Remote start, Tow package, Class IV hitch receiver, Blind spot & cross-path detection, ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSense rear park assist, and more!

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Tow Package
Tow Hitch Receiver
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 71,745 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 53,872 KM
$35,844 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 54,997 KM
$42,592 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory