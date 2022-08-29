Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

98,504 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Sport S 4x4

Sport S 4x4

Location

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

98,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9300280
  • Stock #: A5659C
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG6KW648801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 98,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Carplay, Touchscreen, Backup camera, and more!

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

