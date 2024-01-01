Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Kia Forte LX for sale in Waterloo, ON

2019 Kia Forte

74,610 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1706106450
  2. 1706106450
  3. 1706106447
  4. 1706106450
  5. 1706106449
  6. 1706106448
  7. 1706106450
  8. 1706106449
  9. 1706106449
  10. 1706106449
  11. 1706106449
  12. 1706106448
  13. 1706106448
  14. 1706106449
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
74,610KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD0KE122428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,610 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 116,729 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 168,235 KM SOLD
Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT 191,299 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte