2019 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Kings Auto Sales
35 Northfield Drive, West, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6
519-883-4100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,000
- Listing ID: 9030859
- VIN: 3KPF24AD3KE134931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Kia Forte LX, One Owner, No Accident ,Automatic,aircondition, drive mode selection, lane keep assist, power mirrors, power windows, climate control, cruise control, and more. Listen to music through Bluetooth audio streaming, USB connectivity, auxiliary audio jack, AM/FM radio, and Sirius XM radio all controlled through the touch screen display and mounted audio controls on the steering wheel. With compatible smartphones, the Kia Forte offers hands-free Bluetooth calling. You can easily park with the rear vision camera It also comes with a complimentary CarFax report with NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! or contact a sales consultant for more information. Contact us at Kings auto sale 519 883 4100
*** Welcome to Kings Auto Sale - Family Owned and Operated for Over 25 years Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience. One-Stop shopping is a reality @ Kings Auto Sale We have a vehicle to meet your needs. Located in Waterloo , All our vehicles come certified. Taxes & Licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
