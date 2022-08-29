Menu
2019 Kia Forte

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kings Auto Sales

519-883-4100

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

LX !!!! NO ACCIDENT !!!

2019 Kia Forte

LX !!!! NO ACCIDENT !!!

Location

Kings Auto Sales

35 Northfield Drive, West, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

519-883-4100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9034495
  • VIN: 3kpf24adxke134053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Kia Forte LX, One Owner, No Accident ,Automatic,aircondition, drive mode selection, lane keep assist, power mirrors, power windows, climate control, cruise control, and more. Listen to music through Bluetooth audio streaming, USB connectivity, auxiliary audio jack, AM/FM radio, and Sirius XM radio all controlled through the touch screen display and mounted audio controls on the steering wheel. With compatible smartphones, the Kia Forte offers hands-free Bluetooth calling. You can easily park with the rear vision camera It also comes with a complimentary CarFax report with NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! or contact a sales consultant for more information. Contact us at Kings auto sale 519 883 4100

*** Welcome to Kings Auto Sale - Family Owned and Operated for Over 25 years Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience. One-Stop shopping is a reality @ Kings Auto Sale We have a vehicle to meet your needs. Located in Waterloo , All our vehicles come certified. Taxes & Licensing are extra. NO HIDDEN FEES NO SURPRISES.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

