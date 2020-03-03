Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Optima

SX TURBO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Optima

SX TURBO

Location

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

519-772-0783

  1. 4806612
  2. 4806612
  3. 4806612
  4. 4806612
  5. 4806612
  6. 4806612
  7. 4806612
  8. 4806612
  9. 4806612
  10. 4806612
  11. 4806612
  12. 4806612
  13. 4806612
  14. 4806612
  15. 4806612
  16. 4806612
  17. 4806612
  18. 4806612
  19. 4806612
  20. 4806612
  21. 4806612
  22. 4806612
  23. 4806612
Contact Seller

$28,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,267KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4806612
  • Stock #: 19262
  • VIN: 5XXGW4L29KG288359
Exterior Colour
Ebony Black
Interior Colour
Premium Leather - Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Waterloo Kia would like to invite you to see our beautiful 2019 KIA Optima SX! “The team that cares the team that delivers” is our promise. FORMER DEMO! ACCIDENT FREE!! FULLY LOADED!! TURBOCHARGED POWER!! This vehicle carries the balance of KIA’s 5 year 100,000km factory warranty and roadside assistance for total peace of mind. This vehicle comes fully certified and completely detailed. This vehicle is market priced and won’t last long. FINANCING and WARRANTY options available! Please call or email us TODAY to book your appointment!! We are proudly serving the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, Listrowel, Stratford, Brantford, Hamilton, Niagra, Burlington, London, Windsor, Greater Toronto and surrounding areas. No hidden fees, licensing and HST extra.

Powertrain
  • Turbo
Additional Features
  • 2.0L TURBO
  • Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
  • Ebony Black
  • Premium Leather - Black
  • 245 HP - Gas (W/SX)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Waterloo Kia

2020 RAM 1500 RAM Cr...
 37,646 KM
$41,858 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus Hatc...
 62,079 KM
$15,493 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Forte Koup ...
 35,377 KM
$12,226 + tax & lic
Waterloo Kia

Waterloo Kia

583 Colby Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 1A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-0783

Send A Message