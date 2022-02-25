Menu
2019 Kia Rio

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,997

+ tax & licensing
Carimex

1-888-741-7487

LX+

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

51,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8333925
  • Stock #: 2203090
  • VIN: 3KPA25AB9KE165955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1-Owner, NO Accidents

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

