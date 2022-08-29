Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

26,013 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

L FWD | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE START

2019 Kia Sedona

L FWD | BLUETOOTH | REMOTE START

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,013KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9047371
  • Stock #: Z9112B
  • VIN: KNDMA5C19K6444591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z9112B
  • Mileage 26,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Remote start, Touchscreen, Backup cam and more!

Vehicle Features

remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

