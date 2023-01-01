Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Soul

120,453 KM

Details Description

$19,457

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,457

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

EX+ AUTO | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Soul

EX+ AUTO | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

Contact Seller

$19,457

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,453KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10517604
  • Stock #: D8011A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A5XK7014493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D8011A
  • Mileage 120,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 144,633 KM
$52,500 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger S...
 29,914 KM
$32,840 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 113,241 KM
$18,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory