$19,457+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,457
+ taxes & licensing
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
519-884-5888
2019 Kia Soul
2019 Kia Soul
EX+ AUTO | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | APPLE CARPLAY
Location
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
519-884-5888
$19,457
+ taxes & licensing
120,453KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10517604
- Stock #: D8011A
- VIN: KNDJP3A5XK7014493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D8011A
- Mileage 120,453 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats & Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3